‘#Vivo’: the film about the virus that is sweeping Netflix Spain

Vivo focuses on the life of Joon Woo and Yoo Bin, 2 boys who communicate from one building to another and must find a way to meet in the same place, because a virus has hit the city and the streets are littered with zombies. To do this, they must go through corridors and stairs full of the undead. The film is among the most watched on Netflix Spain since last week.

Unlike other movies, Vivo offers a social critique, furthermore, it leaves aside the great armaments and heroines of Resident Evil and shows two ordinary boys trying to run away. One more example of how word of mouth can make a movie that Netflix does not promote in any way end up becoming one of the most viewed content on the platform.

Korean cinema has gained great popularity and recognition since “Parasite”, but for a long time he has conquered the fans with his horror stories, especially that of the undead as “Train to Busan”.

One of the defects that we can put to the film is that it does not arrive dubbed into Spanish, but only in Latin American Spanish. At least, we do have the subtitles in our language, so we can enjoy it with the original Korean language or with a quite satisfactory English dubbing.

The time that awaits you is short and entertaining, you are going to have a laugh with the deranged zombies that walk like people and that appear where you least expect it, but you will not be surprised at all if you master the zombie genre (something that happens if you’ve seen three movies and three chapters of ‘The Walking Dead’). Now the decision is yours.

Film reviews

“It is, despite its skidding at the end, still a valuable film, especially for those of us who always want to find ideas in genre cinema that pose formal and narrative challenges for directors.” (MicropsiaCine.com)

“Talk about what it’s like to be trapped in your house during the zombie apocalypse (…) It gives the impression of being the perfect product to see during this pandemic. (Heaven of Horror)

“It understands the human side of a devastating event, which makes it more than just a genre film (…)” Ready Steady Cut

