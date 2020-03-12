Visitors allowed only for patients’ last rites at Karin Grech Hospital



Throughout the curiosity of safeguarding our vulnerable affected individual cohorts at Karin Grech Hospital and the aged Residences at Gozo Fundamental Hospital, friends is not going to be allowed into the in-patient wards at Karin Grech, along with Day Hospital, along with in Residenza Sant Anna and the Male Geriatric Ward at Gozo Fundamental.

Solely victims who’re to be administered their ultimate rites shall be allowed friends, Steward Healthcare talked about in an announcement.

As part of the precautionary measures being taken, Karin Grech Day Hospital appointments shall be rescheduled and urgent referrals shall be chosen a case-by-case basis.

This shall be environment friendly as of 12 March 2020.

“We ask in your understanding all through these events as we take all measures important to safeguard our most vulnerable,” the assertion talked about.