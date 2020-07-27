‘Vis a Vis: The Oasis’: there is an official release date on Netflix

The last season of fiction created by Iván Escobar, Vis a Vis: El Oasis, lands on Friday 31st on the streaming platform with Macarena (Maggie Civantos) and Zulema (Najwa Nimri) planning the last blow after leaving Cruz del Norte, with the help of Goya (Itziar Castro), Triana (Claudia Riera), Flaca (Isabel Naveira) and Mónica Ramala (Lisi Linder), stepdaughter of the Mexican drug trafficker whom they are going to rob.

The series had the merit of entering the list of the 10 most viewed series in its week of release worldwide, considering that the new episodes were only seen on FOX and that what people saw on Netflix are the four previous seasons. This gives an idea of ​​the number of followers the series has, especially in Latin America.

The end of the series

Are there possibilities of a continuation? No, there will be no more chapters. It was Zulema who had the final ending, the only one from which one cannot recover. The final episode ended with Zulema’s death at the hands of the Ramallah hitmen. The former prey of Cruz del Norte decided to sacrifice itself so that Maca could escape. Zulema suffered a brain tumor that was going to kill him in a short time. The character of Najwa ends the series by letting herself die, committing suicide to die on her own terms and help her friend and partner.

Maca continues on after being a mother and begins a new life. From the beginning of the season it could be seen that the Maggie Civantos character wanted to stop committing robberies. Becoming a mother and fleeing to Morocco, it seems that the young woman does not plan to return to the old ways.

