Vin Diesel seeks revenge in ‘Diablo’

Sean Vetter (Vin Diesel) is a DEA (Drug Enforcement Administration) agent who does his job on the US-Mexico border. One of his recent solved cases is the arrest of a bloodthirsty drug lord, Memo (Geno Silva), a fact that will lead to the brutal murder of his wife (Jacqueline obradors), by order of a man named Diablo, the new head of the drug cartel. When he becomes a widower, Sean Vetter’s main objective is to take revenge for his wife’s death by catching the cause of it.

F. Gary Gray and Vin Diesel’s first time together

After bringing to the big screen Until the end (1996) and Deal maker (1998), F. Gary Gray added his fourth feature film and third action thriller with Devil, which saw the light the same year that The Italian Job (2003), a film in which he made a leap in quality as a director by bringing together several Hollywood stars in the same cast.

In the film that is broadcast today on television, the American director had Vin Diesel as the great protagonist and main claim of a project that was the first but not the last in which they united their talents. F. Gary Gray and Vin Diesel would meet again years after Devil, in the eighth installment of Fast & furious (2017).

A man apart. USA, 2003. Action. 109 min. Dir .: F. Gary Gray. Int .: Vin Diesel, Timothy Olyphant, Larenz Tate, Jacqueline Obradors, Geno Silva, George Shaperson, Steve Eastin, Juan Fernández, Jeff Kober, Marco Rodríguez.

