Vin Diesel is ‘The Last Witch Hunter’

Kaulder (Vin Diesel) is a witch hunter who becomes immortal after receiving a curse from the almighty Witch Queen (Julie Engelbrecht). In today’s world, he continues to defend humans from the evil that these supernatural beings bring. Belvial (Ólafur Darri Ólafsson), a very powerful sorcerer, is one of his greatest enemies. Haunted by the loss of his family, Kaulder is also the last member of his caste of witch hunters.

This content is imported from YouTube. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.

Vin Diesel’s leadership

One of the pending tasks of Vin Diesel, recognized fan of the popular cartoon series Dungeons and Dragons and role-playing games, it was to play a dark fantasy hero. After starring The last witch hunter, under the direction of Breck Eisner, the great leader of the film saga Fast & furious He could already cross his wish off the list.

In addition to Vin Diesel, the cast includes the presence of Rose leslie, known internationally for playing Ygritte in the series Game of Thrones, and Elijah Wood, who rose to world fame with the role of Frodo in the trilogy of The Lord of the rings. Special mention also deserves the inclusion in the cast of the veteran Michael Caine, doubly Oscar-winning for his performances in Hannah and her sisters (1987) and The rules of the Cider House (1999).

The Last Witch Hunter. USA, 2015. Fantastic. 106 min. Dir .: Breck Eisner. Int .: Vin Diesel, Rose Leslie, Elijah Wood, Michael Caine, Ólafur Darri Ólafsson, Joseph Gilgun, Julie Engelbrecht, Rena Owen.

This content is created and maintained by a third party, and imported onto this page to help users provide their email addresses. You may be able to find more information about this and similar content at piano.io