Vijay Devarakonda’s Dear Comrade Trailer Release on July 11th

Who Doesn’t know the south Indian star Vijay Devarkonda whose film Arjun Reddy is rocking all around the nation. He made his debut via Nuvvila film however gained the eye via the film Yevade Subramanyam. He bought fame via his first lead position film Pelli choopulu.

He acted in very fewer films however made everybody awe by his performing abilities. His efficiency in Arjun Reddy received him a number of awards, together with the Filmfare Award for Greatest Actor – Telugu. Arjun Reddy is remade into Kannada, Tamil , and Hindi. In Hindi, it grew to become a blockbuster hit by amassing an enormous quantity of 250cr. Sahid Kapoor has performed the Hindi lead position as Kabir Singh. Dear Comrade and Hero are the 2 movies now in his hand, quickly the dates might be introduced. Dear Comrade trailer had been launched by the crew on 11th July. The film goes to be launched in theatres on 26th July in Telugu, Tamil, Kannada and Malayalam languages.

Right here is the listing of his movies:

Nuvvila

Life Is Stunning

Yevade Subramanyam

Pelli Choopulu

Dwaraka

Arjun Reddy

Ye Mantram Vesave

Mahanati

Geetha Govindam

NOTA

Ee Nagaraniki Emaindhi

Taxiwaala

His youthful brother Anand Deverakonda goes to make his debut via Dorasani film in Telugu. Dorasani theatrical launch is on July 12th, 2019. Vijay has attended his brother’s film audio launch and gave an emotional speech by memorizing the struggling days of him and his household.

Dear Comrade is directed by Bharat Kamma which is produced by Mythri Film Makers and Yash Rangineni. Dear Comrade is Vijaya Deverakonda’s movie within the Telugu language full of action-drama. Justin Prabhakaran composed the music for the film. The starring of the film is Vijay Devarakonda, Rashmika Mandanna, Shruti Ramachandran, Jayaprakash, Brahmaji, Sukanya, Rao Ramesh, Raghu Babu, Anish Kuruvilla and plenty of extra actors.

For now you possibly can take a look at Dear Comrade Teaser beneath :