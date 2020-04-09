Video: Ranveer and Lilly Singh Fire up the Stage with their rapping skills

The gully boy star Ranveer Singh grasped the talent of rapping after his function of a rapper. Since then, the actor has been working excessive on the success of the movie because it carried out exceptionally nicely at the field workplace attracting immense praises from the complete movie and additionally from the movie trade. The 33-year previous actor, at the GQ Type Awards 2019 set the complete stage on fireplace like ordinary. Nevertheless, what’s new is that he was accompanied by the firebrand, Lilly Singh. The duo rapped on Apna Time Aayega.

The viewers could possibly be heard applauding and hooting with enthusiasm for each the energy backs. Stars like Anushka Sharma and Jackeline Fernandez have been amongst the movie fraternity who graced the evening by their presence.

The Indo-Canadian comic alongside with being an entertainer proves that she can also be a unbelievable performer. She was seen dancing and presenting an attention-grabbing model of Madhuri Dixit tune ‘Choli Ke Piche Kya Hai’ in her video posted earlier. On the different hand, Ranveer Singh has not too long ago launched his personal music label IncInk which shall be selling hip hop style musicians and rappers.