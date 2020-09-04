‘Viajeros Cuatro’ discovers the secrets of the Aragonese Pyrenees

Overfly the mountain range that separates Spain from the rest of Europe to observe its majesty; to practice hydrospeed, one of the most exciting whitewater sports, in Murillo de Gállego; launch yourself through the longest double zip line in Europe in the Tena Valley, from 950 meters long to 115 meters high; climb a granite wall of more than 40 meters in the Sorrosal waterfall; and overcome a waterfall of almost 20 meters in the Sierra de Guara… Travelers Four will show his most sporty and adventurous side on his tour of the Aragonese Pyrenees in the new installment of the program.

The Castle of Loarre, the Caves of Güixas, Aínsa, Monte Perdido …

Led by various hosts and local experts, the team led by Marina Romero you will go through the secret passages of the spectacular Loarre Castle, before recharging your strength in a hotel with the best views of the natural cliffs of the Mallos de Riglos. They will also visit Pony, its Romanesque cathedral and the citadel; the restored Canfranc International Station; and the Güixas Caves, where legend has it that local witches celebrated their covens.

They will also delve into Astún ski resort with Dani Osanz, champion of Spain of vertical kilometer, a specialty of mountain race consisting of ascending 1,000 meters of unevenness in the shortest possible time. They will walk the streets of municipalities like Sallent de Gállego and Aínsa -categorized among the 10 most beautiful towns in Spain- and, in Formigal they will meet the Barakaldés chef Diego Herrero, whose VIDOCQ restaurant has recently been highlighted by the Michelin guide with the ‘BIB Gourmand’, which distinguishes the best establishments for their value for money. Finally, you will be amazed by the spectacular views of the viewpoints of the Ordesa y Monte Perdido National Park.

