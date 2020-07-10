‘Viajeros Cuatro’ discover the secrets of the Costa Brava

Sighting from the air its almost 215 kilometers of coastline, hideaway of dreamy beaches and impressive cliffs; enjoy an evocative visit to the house that Dalí designed for his beloved Gala; the appeal the places most frequented by the writer Truman Capote while shaping his masterpiece, Cold-blooded. After his intense Andalusian experience in Cádiz, Travelers Four will live new experiences and rediscover the beauty of the Costa Brava.

Influence it Melyssa Pinto will be one of the hostesses of the team that will lead the reporter Javier Silvestre. Together they will be able to appreciate from the air the rugged landscape of this wide coastal area of ​​northern Catalonia. To do this, they will board a small plane that will take them to Cap de Creus, where the Pyrenees meet the Mediterranean Sea.

Salvador Dalí’s home

Travelers Four also scrolls up Cadaqués, an enclave that until the end of the 19th century was only accessible by sea. Hence, it still maintains that authentic spirit in the cobbled streets of its historic center, which you will walk along with the businesswoman María Marful until reaching the viewpoint of the church of Santa María, whose tower served to guide the sailors on their return to land.

In the 50s of the last century, the town went from being a fishing village to a tourist enclave populated by artists. One of its most famous inhabitants, Salvador Dalí, left his character in the interior of the house that he designed to live with his beloved Gala in 1929. In it, the peculiar Catalan genius developed part of his work and each corner is a sample of his artistic proposal.

Palamós, where Truman Capote found inspiration

From the presenter’s hand Elsa Anka, the space visit Palamós, the place chosen by Truman Capote to write his masterpiece, Cold-blooded, and will visit the places that he used to frequent. In addition, some neighbors will remember the figure of the writer. A visit that will not end without tasting the famous red shrimp in the area.

Tossa de Mar and Sant Grau d’Ardenya

Gastronomy will also have its place on this tour of the Costa Brava. Born in Tossa de Mar 45 years ago, Michelin-starred chef Xavier Lores It will show the team historical corners of this medieval town, which also keeps some secrets from its childhood. In addition, they will sail in the fishing boat of some friends of the cook and, on their return, they will taste a monkfish freshly caught in Can Simón, the restaurant run by Lores in the place where his grandfather lived and where he opened a food house in the 1950s.

In addition, in the nearby area of Sant Grau d´Ardenya, the turistic guide Josep Santané will explain what the ‘forest baths’ consist of, a new therapy imported from Japan, and will introduce his mother, who doubled for Ava Gardner while filming Pandora and the Flying Dutchman in 1950. At 94 years old, Maria del Socorro remember anecdotes of the actress and her relationship with Frank Sinatra.

Finally, the reporter will set out beat the law of gravity in a wind tunnel with the help of Belgian instructor Alain Dony and his daughter, ‘expert’ eight-year-old parachutist. After this experience, together they will travel the channels of Empuriabrava, known as the Venice of the Costa Brava. There they will find some friends of Alain, who will invite them to try butifarra in a house with its own jetty valued at more than one and a half million euros.

