‘Viajeros Cuatro’ discover the secrets of Lanzarote

In the report prepared by Erika Barreras, the program will discover the unusual places formed by volcanic caves, craters and lava lakes, which rest on idyllic golden sand beaches, in addition to delving into the figure of the artist César Manrique and taste surprising gastronomic proposals.

Travelers Four will start their journey with the twins Álex and Luna Zacharías, actor and ex-participant of a popular gastronomic contest, respectively. Both will show their favorite corners of the island on which they were born, such as the family home, a typical Canarian house located between Famara and Teguise, and they will walk through the streets of this last town.

Furthermore, together with Paloma, from La Rioja in love with Lanzarote for 12 years, and her husband, will visit the Timanfaya National Park, where they will complete a volcanic path on the back of an authentic Lanzarote camel in the middle of a lunar landscape. The route will end with the tasting of a chicken roasted in the heat of the volcanoes in the El Diablo restaurant, in the Mountain of Fire.

The island of César Manrique

Knowing Lanzarote requires getting into the work of the artist César Manrique. The team will have the Lanzarote painter Rufina Santana as a guide to visit the Jameos del Agua, a volcanic cave transformed by Manrique into an architectural work of art integrated into nature. They will also go up to the Mirador del Río, also designed by the artist on a cliff and with stunning views over the Chinijo archipelago and the island of La Graciosa.

From the hand of the former participant of Survivors and Women and men and vice versa, Noel Bayarri, popularly known as ‘Mojo Picón’, they will tour the municipality of Haría, a beautiful town located in a valley surrounded by 10,000 palm trees and in which he spent his adolescence. In addition, they will visit Los Caletones beach.

With Yai, Swedish raised in Lanzarote, and her boyfriend, the team will tour the south of the island in the couple’s camper van. The first stop will be the charcones, some striking natural pools, which will follow the green lake, a gap that could be the scene of a science fiction movie and that is part of the Volcanoes Natural Park. The excursion will end in the town of El Golfo, where they will taste limpets of rock, a typical seafood of the area.

In the La Geria wine area, they will discover a set of conical stone excavations carried out in the volcanic earth to welcome the vine and protect it from the wind. Rafael Martinón, owner of a winery in Mazache, will explain the origin of this peculiar form of cultivation.

Tinajo, La Santa, Arrecife and La Graciosa

Kelly Benítez is a Colombian athlete who lives on the island since 1999. In 2018 she won the W35 Athletics World Championship (35-year-old women) in the 400-meter-smooth category. Also a personal trainer, she will teach what, in her opinion, is the most authentic thing about Lanzarote: its gastronomy and its people. First, in Tinajo he will present Francisco Arbelo, a cheese producer awarded in 2019 with the award for the best cheese on the island. Next, you will visit a typical Canarian grill specializing in goat meat, ‘fiesta’ meat (pork with a special dressing) and potatoes with mojo. Heading north, in La SantaChildren will greet her on the pier with the songs of sea shells, a tradition that is recovering in this town little frequented by tourists.

Another foreigner settled for 20 years in Lanzarote is the Brazilian Gustavo. Next to his girlfriend Ifara, the program will walk through the capital, Arrecife, where she runs a tattoo center located in an old salt mine where fishermen formerly kept fish.

Finally, the program will be carried out with a local guide a boat route through the Chinijo archipelago, where they will practice fishing in Alegranza island and snorkeling in a jameo. After in La Graciosa, an island without paved roads, will travel in 4×4 its most special corners.

