ViacomCBS’ UK Production Arm Scores First U.S. Order With Ten-Part Music Doc Series For Reelz

ViacomCBS’ UK manufacturing studio has scored its first U.S. order – a ten-part music documentary collection for Reelz.

Viacom Worldwide Studios UK, which produces collection for its sister community Channel 5 together with BAFTA-winning Crusing with Jane McDonald, is producing The Story of the Songs for the cable community.

The present, which can air later this yr, is predicated on ABBA: Secrets and techniques of their Best Hits, a 90-minute doc that Viacom Worldwide Studios UK produced for Channel 5 in October 2019.

Will probably be produced in parternship with ViacomCBS’ Paramount Community UK, which can air domestically with Viacom Worldwide Studios Content material Gross sales promoting internationally.

Every episode will give attention to a special music legend, exploring the tales behind among the most iconic songs of the final century. From Aretha Franklin to Celine Dion, Madonna to Metallica, every episode of the collection will reveal how three of every artists’ most emblematic songs got here to life and the way they impressed whole generations.

Jill Offman, MD, VIS UK mentioned, “We’re very excited by this chance to delve into the tales of those beloved classics which have shaped the soundtracks of so lots of our lives. “

“We’re excited to work with Viacom Worldwide Studios on The Story of the Songs which we consider will ring a bell with our viewers who crave actual tales about legendary celebrities and entertainers,” added Steve Cheskin, SVP of Programming at Reelz. “We’re assured that this collection will present viewers the unbelievable tales that impressed songs we all know and love with nice storytelling and music.”