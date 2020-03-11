ViacomCBS Restructures Business In Australia & New Zealand Following Resignation Of Boss Paul Anderson

ViacomCBS is restructuring down beneath after Paul Anderson, CEO of Community Ten and EVP, Australia and New Zealand resigned.

This comes solely three months after Anderson, who oversees the community behind Survivor and The Bachelor in Australia, was handed an expanded position, and follows the departure of COO Annabelle Herd final week.

ViacomCBS won’t search a direct alternative for Anderson, who has been with the community for 17 years, however will introduce a brand new administration construction for its mixed operations in Australia and New Zealand, with co-leads for the enterprise. These new positions will report back to Maria Kyriacou, President of VCNI’s operations in Australia and the UK.

Anderson will keep on within the position within the interim to assist the transition, whereas Henriette Rothschild, a associate on the advisory and funding agency KordaMentha, has been appointed interim Chief Transformation Officer.

Beverley McGarvey, who’s at the moment Chief Content material Officer for Community Ten, has been promoted to the brand new position of Chief Content material Officer and EVP, ViacomCBS Australia and New Zealand, giving her duty for all content material and inventive actions associated to the corporate’s networks and digital properties in Australia and New Zealand.

CBS Studios Worldwide acquired Community Ten in November 2017.

Anderson mentioned, “The previous 17 years at Community Ten have been the most effective years of my skilled life. I’ve labored with some extraordinary individuals – each in entrance of and behind the digital camera – and have been given some superb alternatives. Now it’s time for me to attempt one thing totally different and ultimately search for new alternatives and experiences. Due to the exhausting work, ardour and professionalism of everybody at Community 10, and now as a part of ViacomCBS, the enterprise is extraordinarily effectively positioned for the longer term. The mixture of Community Ten and ViacomCBS is an actual game-changer within the Australian market, creating a novel and highly effective media group that owns a number of the most modern leisure and media manufacturers regionally and globally. I’m very enthusiastic about the way forward for Community Ten and about what the longer term holds for me and my household.”

Kyriacou mentioned that Community Ten had carried out “very effectively” this yr and it needed to construct on this momentum. She mentioned, “I wish to thank Paul for his management of Community Ten; it’s a credit score to him and his staff that the enterprise has continued to compete and evolve regardless of the inevitable distractions which have include latest modifications in possession. I’m grateful for the continued assist he has provided me to assist the enterprise transition to a brand new administration staff and construction.”

She added, “Beverley is an skilled artistic chief with a fantastic observe file of serving native audiences. She shares my pleasure concerning the additional dimension that ViacomCBS’s possession can carry to our enterprise in Australia and I’m wanting ahead to working along with her, Henriette and the remainder of the senior management staff to understand these advantages.