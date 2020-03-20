TELEVISION

ViacomCBS’ Noggin Launches On Apple TV In U.S. And Internationally

March 20, 2020
Add Comment
2 Min Read
noggin on apple tv

Noggin, Nick Jr.’s interactive studying subscription service for preschoolers, is now obtainable on Apple TV channels on the Apple TV app in 25 territories, together with the U.S., U.Okay., Germany, France and a number of areas in Southeast Asia. New Noggin customers will get a free seven day trial to the service by Apple TV channels.

Subs can watch on-line or obtain lengthy and short-form Nick Jr. content material like Paw PatrolDora the ExplorerShimmer and Shine, Blaze and the Monster Machines and The Surprise Pets! in over 20 languages on the Apple TV app. By means of Household Sharing, as much as six relations can share subscriptions to Apple TV channels utilizing simply their Apple ID and password.

“Providing our iconic children content material to Apple TV subscribers in additional than 25 territories is a crucial step in advancing our worldwide premium streaming technique,” stated David Lynn, CEO of ViacomCBS Networks Worldwide. “We’re excited to achieve much more children and households on a platform that they’re already utilizing.”

Noggin, launched in 2015, presents preschoolers academic content material developed by curriculum consultants by widespread Nick Jr. characters.

The Apple TV app is accessible on iPhone, iPad, Apple TV, iPod contact, Mac, choose Samsung and LG good TVs, and Roku and Amazon Hearth TV units.

About the author

View All Posts

James Ashley

James Ashley is a 2006 graduate of De La Salle University in Manila, Philippines. After working over a decade as an additional writer at USA News, he decided to start his own news publication. He mainly focuses on technology, sports articles and editorials. He likes to listen to music and play chess in his free time.

Email: [email protected]

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Contact Us

If you’d like to send us some feedback, would like to advertise with us at TheBulletinTime
 or Press Release, just send an email to thebulletintime @ gmail.com
. And, we will get back to you shortly.