ViacomCBS’ Noggin Launches On Apple TV In U.S. And Internationally

Noggin, Nick Jr.’s interactive studying subscription service for preschoolers, is now obtainable on Apple TV channels on the Apple TV app in 25 territories, together with the U.S., U.Okay., Germany, France and a number of areas in Southeast Asia. New Noggin customers will get a free seven day trial to the service by Apple TV channels.

Subs can watch on-line or obtain lengthy and short-form Nick Jr. content material like Paw Patrol, Dora the Explorer, Shimmer and Shine, Blaze and the Monster Machines and The Surprise Pets! in over 20 languages on the Apple TV app. By means of Household Sharing, as much as six relations can share subscriptions to Apple TV channels utilizing simply their Apple ID and password.

“Providing our iconic children content material to Apple TV subscribers in additional than 25 territories is a crucial step in advancing our worldwide premium streaming technique,” stated David Lynn, CEO of ViacomCBS Networks Worldwide. “We’re excited to achieve much more children and households on a platform that they’re already utilizing.”

Noggin, launched in 2015, presents preschoolers academic content material developed by curriculum consultants by widespread Nick Jr. characters.

The Apple TV app is accessible on iPhone, iPad, Apple TV, iPod contact, Mac, choose Samsung and LG good TVs, and Roku and Amazon Hearth TV units.