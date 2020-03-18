ViacomCBS Could See $350M Ad Hit In Q1 On Cancelled NCAA Basketball As TV Industry Faces Live Sports Scarcity

ViacomCBS may see a $350 million hit this quarter on the cancellation of the Males’s NCAA Basketball Match, says one media analyst. David Miller from Imperial Capital has minimize earnings forecasts for the corporate and his value goal for the inventory, which is down 16% Wednesday.

The NCAA on March 13 cancelled this 12 months’s NCAA Males’s Basketball match because of the COVID-19 outbreak after skilled sports activities leagues from the NHL, NBA, and MLB shuttered seasons and a number of Energy 5 conferences, together with the Huge Ten, the ACC, the SEC and the Pac-12, all determined to cancel their respective convention tournaments, which in some ways, determines seeding for the NCAA match. In contrast to the skilled leagues whose seasons could also be salvaged later within the calendar 12 months, March Insanity is not going to be rescheduled, Miller stated.

He estimates ViacomCBS will lose out on roughly $350 million in promoting income. It is going to most likely not must pay rights charges again to the

NCAA, which he thinks have been set to complete $240 million within the second quarter. Rights charges for the conglom this 12 months – versus 2019 or 2021 – have been set to be softer, he stated, as a result of in all of the Remaining 4 video games and NCAA Championship recreation go to Turner in all even years.

As an indication of how shortly issues devolved, he stated that up till final Wednesday, NCAA match promoting stock was promoting briskly, with CPMs up a mean 9.2% year-on-year, relying on the spherical and recreation.

ViacomCBS has enterprise interruption insurance coverage and shall be submitting a declare, however Miller stated mechanics of that aren’t clear but and he’s not factoring it in to his fashions proper now.

Miller is reducing his first quarter income forecast by $370 million to $6.58 billion; working earnings by $100 million to $1.2 billion and earnings per share from $1.16 to $1.05.