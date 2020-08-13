‘Venom’: The third chapter premieres on ATRESplayer PREMIUM on September 20

Poison came to ATRESplayer PREMIUM last March and already from the first chapter it had the general applause of the critics. A support that was confirmed after the premiere of its second episode on June 28, becoming a phenomenon and the best historical premiere of the Atresmedia payment platform.

Now, after several weeks of waiting, the third episode of the series already has release date: next September 20. In addition, from the arrival of this third installment, the series on the life of Cristina Ortiz will begin to air on the platform weekly, with a premiere episode every Sunday.

‘Veneno’ makes the leap to the big screen

The premiere of the series created by Javier Calvo and Javier Ambrossi hits theaters in a unique event which will take place on September 17. Three days before the premiere of its third episode on ATRESplayer PREMIUM, the first three chapters will be able to be seen for the first time in theaters throughout Spain. WARNER BROS. PICTURES ESPAÑA will be in charge of distributing the film in cinemas.

A story about friendship

The series created by ‘Los Javis’ and based on the life and death of Cristina Ortiz ‘La Veneno’, is carried out by three actresses who get into the skin of the transsexual who triumphed in Tonight we crossed the Mississippi in the different stages of their life: Isabel Torres, Daniela santiago and eat. In addition, the story of Valeria, the young journalist who wrote her biography and who is played by Lola Rodríguez, will have a fundamental weight in fiction.

The series, which began its recordings last December in the Almeria town of Isleta del Moro, is produced by Atresmedia Studios In collaboration with Latin sum and with the associated production of Apache Films. Javier Calvo, Javier Ambrossi, Sonia Martínez and David Troncoso are the executive producers of Poison.

In the cast of the series, 8 episodes of 50 minutes each one, we find names like: Lola Dueñas, Goya Toledo, Ester Exposito, Paca La Piraña, Sophia Lamar, Mariona Terés, Mercedes León, Elvira Mínguez, Lara Martorell, the young Marcos Sotkovszki, Ciro Petrone, Pepón Nieto, Jordi Vilches, Ángel Garó, Mona Martínez and Desirée Rodríguez

The series is a fiction inspired by I say! Neither whore nor saint, the official memories of The Poison written by the journalist Valeria vegas, also one of the protagonist’s best friends and part of the series’ writing team.

Adored for her charisma and her way of expressing herself free, foul and fun, The Poison he reached popularity thanks to his television appearances in the 90s. However, his life and especially his death remain an enigma.

A series created by Javier Calvo and Javier Ambrossi

Winners of the Ondas Award, two Feroz Awards, the Fotogramas de Plata and nominated for the Goya for Best New Director and Best Adapted Screenplay, Javier Ambrossi and Javier Calvo They are the creators of two of the most powerful brands that have best connected with the public in Spain in recent years: the phenomenon The callunprecedented underground theatrical musical and later blockbuster film; and the cult television series Paquita Salas.

In addition to actors, screenwriters and directors, together they have started a new adventure with their production company Suma Latina. A production company that was born with a generational vocation and to create products that continue to express their way of seeing the world. Considered by the media as two of the most influential young people of the moment, in his work he highlights emotion, humor, color, music and social and LGTBI commitment.

A phenomenon in social networks

Veneno has also been a real success on social networks. It was one of the most anticipated series and the data since its premiere show it, since fiction accumulates more than 70 million actual impressions networking.

The hashtag #Veneno was maintained during the day of its premiere in the list of trends in Spain and reached the second position with a large majority of positive mentions. Also, ‘The Javis’ were also trending topic with numerous messages of thanks for your work on this series.

With its second chapter, the series returned to the trend list with a clear interest among users for the plot. The vast majority of viewers expressed their emotion on social networks when they saw this second installment and praised everything that this fiction is transmitting, in addition to how important it is for society.

