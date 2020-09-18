‘Venom’ sweeps theaters and premieres chapter 3 on AtresPlayer Premium

The premiere of ‘Veneno’ has been a great success at ATRESplayer PREMIUM. The fiction landed on the platform last March after receiving widespread critical acclaim, which was confirmed after the premiere of its second episode on June 28. The public has supported this transgressive project in the same way: the series has swept its first two chapters, becoming the audiovisual phenomenon that everyone talks about and being the best historical premiere of ATRESplayer PREMIUM.

In addition, the first three episodes have been released in theaters and it has become the most watched of the day on the big screen.

This content is imported from Twitter. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.

After several weeks of waiting, the third episode of the series arrives this Sunday at ATRESplayer PREMIUM. As of the arrival of this third installment, the series that the figure of Cristina Ortiz has recovered will begin to be broadcast on the Atresmedia payment platform weekly, with a premiere episode every Sunday.

‘Stroke me’: chapter 3

In the middle of a compilation of Cristina’s life, Valeria also faces her transit. She experiences a physical and psychological change that will lead her to consider and discover the range of possibilities that exist around identity. Also to want to carry their sexuality to the end. Sexual awakening that he shares with Joselito (Cristina) falling in love in the past when he meets Tomás, a friend of the family he lives with after escaping from Adra: Los Romero.

This content is imported from Twitter. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.

A series created by Javier Calvo and Javier Ambrossi

Winners of the Ondas Award, two Feroz Awards, the Fotogramas de Plata and nominated for the Goya for Best New Direction and Best Adapted Screenplay, Javier Ambrossi and Javier Calvo are the creators of two of the most powerful brands that have best connected with the public. in Spain in recent years: the phenomenon ‘La Llamada’, an unprecedented underground theatrical musical and later a highly successful film; and the cult television series ‘Paquita Salas’.

This content is imported from Twitter. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.

In addition to actors, scriptwriters and directors, together they have started a new adventure with their production company Suma Latina. A production company that was born with a generational vocation and to create products that continue to express their way of seeing the world. Considered by the media as two of the most influential young people of the moment, their work highlights emotion, humor, color, music and social and LGTBI commitment.

This content is created and maintained by a third party, and imported onto this page to help users provide their email addresses. You may be able to find more information about this and similar content at piano.io