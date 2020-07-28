‘Venom’ comes to Netflix and is already the most viewed on the platform

As a journalist, Eddie Brock (Tom Hardy) has been trying to expose the creator of the Vida Foundation, the famous scientific genius Carlton Drake (Riz Ahmed), an obsession that has ruined his career and his relationship with his girlfriend, Anne (Michelle Williams). . Investigating one of Drake’s experiments, the alien entity Venom fuses with Eddie’s body, and the reporter suddenly acquires incredible new superpowers, as well as the opportunity to do pretty much anything he wants.

Twisted, dark, unpredictable, and fueled by anger, Venom forces Eddie to fight to control some extremely dangerous abilities that, at the same time, are also intoxicating and make him feel powerful. Since Eddie and Venom need each other to get what they want, they get more and more intertwined …

This is the synopsis of Venom, a Sony movie that belongs to the Spiderman universe, but not the entire UCM despite being a Marvel character. The film has flaws and was not very well received by critics, but it made a strong impression among viewers and managed to raise more than 800 million worldwide.

Months after its premiere, Venom arrives on Netflix with great expectations and has become the most viewed on the platform since its premiere.

There will be a second part

The premiere was scheduled for October this year, but the coronavirus crisis has slowed the filming and the premiere has been postponed indefinitely. ‘Venom 2’ was originally to be directed by Ruben Butcher, director of the first part, but due to scheduling problems he has dropped out of the project, being replaced by Andy Serkis (the actor who played Gollum in The Lord of the Rings).

Venom: There will be slaughter will continue right where the first one ended after the post credits scene. Woody Harrelson makes a brief appearance as Cletus Kasady at the end of Venom with the intention of playing the villain role in the sequel.

