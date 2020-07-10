‘Venom’: Carmen Borrego will be María Teresa Campos in the Javis series

Javier Calvo and Javier Ambrossi have the gift of turning any performance they play into gold. They are splendid directors of actors and actresses. Who would say, for example, that Terelu Campos would act so well in Paquita Salas? Well in Veneno, her new series, her next revelation actress will be Terelu’s sister, Carmen Borrego, who will play María Teresas Campos.

The first to report Borreo's participation was Rocco Steinhäuser in the Versió Rac1 program. He explained that he would have a cameo in the series that narrates the life of Cristina Ortiz, better known as Poison, who worked as a prostitute and became a television collaborator following an appearance on the program Tonight we crossed the Mississippi. Since Formula TV have been able to confirm that he will play his own mother.









The clan of the Fields. (Lalo Alvarez / GTRES)



Veneno is a series that not only exposes the life of Cristina Ortiz with drama, comedy and tenderness, who died in 2016 after being one of the women who gave more visibility to the trans community in Spain, despite her controversial presence on the sets.

It is also the television portrait of an era and, considering that María Teresa Campos was a mythical presenter of the nineties, it makes sense that the tandem of creators of the Javis choose to claim her. And who better than her own daughter to play the younger version of the mythical presenter of Day to day and What a happy time!?

Terelu Campos in ‘Paquita Salas’, another series by the Javis. (TAMARA ARRANZ / NETFLIX)



Borrego, however, is not exactly known as an actress but rather as a television collaborator in programs like Save me and having had his lead role in The fields, the docureality that squeezed the popularity of the matriarchy of María Teresa Campos in Mediaset and that worked well with the audience, especially in the first season, which said goodbye with almost 2.8 million viewers.









At 53, however, she is the perfect candidate to play her 79-year-old mother, especially since she is the age that María Teresa Campos was in the nineties. What remains to be seen is whether Terelu will also participate in some capacity since the Javis explained in an interview that they wanted to have her doing a younger version of herself, a maneuver they already did in

Paquita Salas

with Míriam Díaz-Aroca.





When will it be broadcast?

Poison was due to air in full this spring on Atresplayer Premium but there was a change of plans due to the coronavirus pandemic. The official release date was maintained, on March 28, when the first episode aired, but later it entered an indefinite broadcast stop because filming had to be stopped.

On June 28, taking advantage of the fact that it was Pride day, the Atresmedia platform premiered the second episode and the rest of the miniseries is on the air. Just this July the Javis have resumed filming and the release date of the remaining episodes is about to be confirmed.

Here are the three Poisons. (Atresmedia)













Poison, which has Isabel Torres, Daniela Santiago and Jedet in the skin of Cristina Ortiz, it will have a total of eight episodes and it has a cast completed by Ester Expósito (Elite), Lola Dueñas (Inside the Sea), Goya Toledo (Dog Loves), Mariona Terés (Paquita Alas) or Israel Elejalde as an impeccable Pepe Navarro, the promoter of Veneno on television.
















