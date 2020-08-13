Van Damme and Chuck Norris join ‘The Expendables 2’

Barney Ross (Sylvester Stallone), Lee Christmas (Jason Statham), Yin Yang (Jet Li), Gunner Jensen (Dolph Lundgren), Toll Road (Randy Couture) and Hale Caesar (Terry Crews) and Billy (Liam Hemsworth), a new colleague, meet again when Mr. Church (Bruce Willis) entrusts them with an apparently simple and very lucrative job.

However, the plan goes awry when a dangerous terrorist named Villain (Jean-Claude Van Damme) ambushes them. Then his only wish will be revenge. This is how they spread destruction and chaos among their enemies until they meet an unexpected threat: five tons of plutonium suitable for military use, more than enough to change the balance of power in the world.

Tough guys meeting

After the box office success of the first installment of The mercenaries, Simon West took over in the direction of Sylvester Stallone, which in this installment continued as the protagonist. The large cast of action film specialists joined Jean-Claude Van Damme, playing a dangerous terrorist, and Chuck Norris, as a friend of Barney. The film was once again successful at the box office and became the highest grossing film of the trilogy.

The Expendables 2. EE.UU., 2012. 102 min. Action. Dir .: Simon West. Int .: Sylvester Stallone, Jason Statham, Dolph Lundgren, Randy Couture, Jean-Claude Van Damme, Bruce Willis, Terry Crews, Jet Li, Arnold Schwarzenegger, Chuck Norris, Liam Hemsworth.

