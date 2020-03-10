‘Valley Trash’: Lulu Wilson To Star In ABC Comedy Pilot

Lulu Wilson (The Haunting of Hill Home) has been forged because the younger lead reverse Jason Lee in Valley Trash, ABC’s single-camera LA personal college comedy from Speechless writer-producer Niki Schwartz-Wright, Contemporary Off the Boat creator/government producer Nahnatchka Khan, Common TV and 20th Century Fox TV.

Written by Schwartz-Wright and directed by Chris Koch, Valley Trash revolves across the Harmans, a scrappy, blue-collar household residing within the deep Valley who all of the sudden expertise a significant tradition conflict when their 14-year-old daughter, Abby (Wilson), will get accepted to a prestigious LA personal highschool full of college students and oldsters who need nothing to do together with her, her household or their 818 space code.

Wilson’s Abby Harman is a great, assured tomboy who doesn’t undergo fools and finds herself in a little bit of a predicament when she begins getting bullied by a preferred imply lady at her fancy new college. She tries her greatest to guide with empathy, however in the end her mood wins out and the state of affairs involves blows. Lee performs her dad, a hard-working, low-rent lawyer.

Schwartz-Wright, who serves as showrunner, government produces with Khan through her Fierce Child Productions. Former ABC Studios VP Comedy Jen Carreras, who now heads improvement for Fierce Child, additionally exec produces. Lee is a producer.

This marks a return to ABC for Wilson, who co-starred in one other household comedy pilot for the community, 2017’s Raised ny Wolves. In TV, she additionally was a collection common on the CBS household sitcom The Millers, co-starred in HBO’s Sharp Objects and performed Younger Shirley in Netflix’s The Haunting of Hill Home. In options, she co-starred in Ouija: Origin of Evil and Annabelle: Creation.

She subsequent stars within the Quibi horror anthology 50 States of Fright and can play younger Gloria Steinem within the biopic The Glorias. Wilson simply wrapped manufacturing on the impartial thriller Becky, starring because the younger Becky reverse Kevin James and Joel McHale, which can have its world premiere on the Tribeca Movie Pageant within the spring. She is repped by UTA, Genuine Expertise & Literary Administration and Jackoway Austen Tyerman.

