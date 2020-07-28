Valeria: What you need to know about the new Netflix comedy

When from Netflix announced that they had a series of Valeria, which adapts Elísabet Benavent’s novels, the reaction was instantaneous: here it smells of success at least if it catches the public that the author has already convinced to read her novels. This is what you need to know about the main premiere of the content platform this Friday.





What is Valeria?

The Valencian writer surprised in 2013 with the saga of In Valeria’s shoes, which he published through a digital platform and became a literary success. In total, he wrote five installments between 2013 and 2015: Valeria, Valeria in the mirror, Valeria in black and white, Valeria in the nude and finally Lola’s diary. In total these books with female characters and marked by romantic comedy sold more than 1.2 million copies.













What is Valeria about?

Diana Gómez has taken the role of Valeria. (Netflix)



Valeria (Diana Gómez) is a writer in crisis, both for her novels and for her husband (Ibrahim Al Shami) and the emotional distance that separates them. She takes refuge in her three best friends: Carmen (Paula Malia), Lola (Silma López) and Nerea (Teresa Riott), who support her during her trip. Valeria and her friends are immersed in a whirlwind of emotions about love, friendship, jealousy, infidelity, doubts, heartbreak, secrets, work, worries, joys and dreams about the future. And, of course, another man will appear in Valeria’s life: Víctor (Maxi Iglesias), who flirts with her without dissimulation.





Who is behind the camera?

María López Castaño She is responsible for adapting the novels of Benavent, a screenwriter who began on television with Los hombres de Paco and has worked on series such as Physics or chemistry, Heirs, Grand Hotel, The Other Look and also created Guardian Devil from Amazon Prime Video. The writing team is completed by Aurora Gracià, Almudena Ocaña and Fernanda Erguiarte. In the direction, Inma Torrente and Nely Reguera.





How many episodes does it have?

The first season is made up of eight episodes and they all premiere all at once on Netflix this Friday, May 8 at 9:01 a.m.























