‘Valeria’: everything about the filming of season 2 of the Netflix series

Netflix has confirmed today that in the next few days the second season of Valeria, the television adaptation of the homonymous saga by Elísabet Benavent published by Penguin Random House Grupo Editorial and produced by Plano a Plano. “Valeria it will always be my most special project. I’m looking forward to seeing and being a part of how this second season plays out”Says Elísabet Benavent, who has become executive producer of the series.

In the second season, Valeria (Diana Gomez) will have to face a decision that could mark her future as a writer: hide behind a pseudonym and finally live off her profession or give up the publication of her novel and continue squeezing the inexhaustible world of junk contracts. All this while her love life continues to falter. Fortunately, although the foundations of her life are anything but stable, Valeria continues to have the support of three fundamental pillars: her incredible and crazy friends Lola (Silma López), Carmen (Paula Malia) and Nerea (Teresa Riott), who will also go through crucial moments in their lives.

The cast of season 2

The cast of Valeria continues headed by Diana Gomez (45 revolutions, The paper house), Silma López (Life things), Paula Malia (The neighbor) and Teresa Riott (Barcelona, ​​summer night). Maxi Iglesias (Velvet, Ungovernable) returns to play Víctor, Valeria’s weak point and Ibrahim Al Shami (The secret of Puente Viejo) will once again put himself in the shoes of Adrián, the husband of this writer in distress.

How did the first season end?

In the last episode of the series, Val realizes something about his relationship with Adri just as Victor begins to understand how important she is to him. When the protagonist has decided to leave Adri, but cannot find a way to tell her, it is he who decides to separate from her after a time when they were not well.

On the other hand, Valeria receives an ultimatum from the publisher: publish her book as a ghostwriter and earn a significant sum or find another publisher.

In total there are 5 novels, but due to the changes that have occurred in the adaptation, I would not have to follow any especially.

This content is created and maintained by a third party, and imported onto this page to help users provide their email addresses. You may be able to find more information about this and similar content at piano.io