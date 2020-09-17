‘Valeria’ begins filming the second season with an important change

Valeria has new professional and sexual adventures underway. Netflix He had announced in June that there would be a second season of his sexual comedy released in May, but in times of Covid-19 it is no longer possible to know if these orders come to fruition. Fortunately, Valeria’s filming has already started and with an important change behind the cameras.

Elísabet Benavent, the Valencian author who has written Valeria's novels, will from now on be the executive producer of the series: "Valeria will always be my most special project. I am looking forward to seeing and being a participant in how this second season plays out ". And this move makes sense: Netflix focused the success of the series on Benavent's popularity and the success of his novels.















The decision, for the record, draws attention to the relationship that the platform recently had with another Valencian author. The writer Laura Gallego, instead of having a main role in promoting Memories of Idhún, the fantastic series based on his texts, reported on his website that he was against the voices selected to interpret his characters.

Gallego had participated when selecting them but Netflix rejected the initial actors to end up opting for the cast led by Carlos Cuevas, Michelle Jenner, Itzan Escamilla, Sergio Mur and Nico Romero. But with this addition of Benavent as executive producer, the author of Valeria ensures that she has a voice in the important decisions of the new episodes.

What will be the plots of the second season? Well, as Valeria hinted at at the end of the first batch, Valeria will have to decide if she wants to be published and make a living from her profession even if this means working as a ghost author and under a pseudonym. If you struggle to publish under your name, you might find yourself back in jobs you don't give a damn about.









In the cast, Diana Gómez, Silma López, Paula Malia and Teresa Riott continue as the four leading friends and the two main boys will also repeat: Ibrahim Al Shami as Adrián and Maxi Iglesias, who took the role of Víctor unexpectedly after firing to Benja Alfonso, who had already shot his scenes and had not convinced members of the creative team.







