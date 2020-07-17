Valencia, next destination for ‘Viajeros Cuatro’

Travel the most important market in Europe specialized in fresh produce; breathe the air of largest urban garden in Spain; practicing yoga in the middle of the sea on a paddle surf board; and learn the secrets of a growing global phenomenon: glamping or glamorous camping. Travelers Four will live these and other curious experiences and rediscover the tourist, cultural and gastronomic attractions of the province of Valencia, in the fifth installment of the program.

The team led by the reporter Monica Dominguez will begin his tour in the capital with the presenter Marta Flich (Everything is a lie), with which they will walk the streets of one of the neighborhoods that best preserves the traditional Valencian essence, The Cabanyal. In addition, they will visit the beach of the Malvarrosa and, at sunset, they will navigate the Marina port, where the most exclusive boats in the area dock.

Four

A little corner to enjoy Ricard Camarena’s cuisine

He Valencia Central Market, in a modernist style, is the largest center in Europe specialized in fresh produce. In addition to the shops, it has a gastronomic space that allows enjoy recipes from Michelin-starred chef Ricard Camarena. Together with him, the program will present one of the Valencian natural treasures, The Albufera. There, the cook will introduce Mariano, a local fisherman who will explain the secret to catch this elusive fish and will cook the typical dish of the area, the All i Pebre.

The team will also visit Jesús Arruega, the famous painter of looks, who has sold his paintings to artists like Madonna, Alejandro Sanz and Miguel Bosé. Together they will tour the city center, departing from their painting studio located in the heart of Carmen neighborhood to complete the ‘graffiti route’ found in this picturesque district.

Four

From the hand of architect Jose María Tomás Llavador You will get to know the green lung of the city, which runs through the old bed of the Turia river. Since the Head Park to the City of Arts and Sciences, is the largest urban garden in Spain, with a length of almost 10 kilometers. Finally, they will discover unknown corners of the Oceanogràfic, the largest aquarium in Europe of which he was a designer and builder.

In the Sierra Calderona, with Tamara Gorro

After the tour of the big city, Travelers Four ‘will ride’ by bike through the Valencian orchard with Toni Montoliu, ambassador of the kitchen with agricultural product of kilometer zero, through whom they will meet local producers who, like him, bring the product from the land directly to the table.

Four

The influencer Tamara Beanie propose to discover inland tourism and accompany the team on the Sierra Calderona Natural Park, where they will travel in 4×4 this rocky spot and climb the 600 meters high of the El Garbí Peak. The route will end in Serra Castle, of Arab origin, with a wonderful panoramic view of the Gulf of Valencia.

In Xàtiva, Maissara Mghir, of Syrian origin and resident in the town for 13 years, will accompany the team to the representative castle located on the hill of the Sierra de Vernissa.

The itinerary will end in Gandía, where Vicente y Belén, pioneering entrepreneurs in glamping in the Valencian Community, they will show the tourist complex that they run.

