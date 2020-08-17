Valdelavilla, the village where ‘El Pueblo’ was filmed fills with tourists

Two years ago, the Contubernio producer decided to move to a town in Tierras Altas de Soria, uninhabited in the 1960s and later recovered as a tourist complex. They landed on Valdelavilla, a village of no more than two dozen houses, which became the perfect set to film the series The village. Now it is expected that the filming of season 3 will continue after the premiere of the first two on Amazon Prime Video and after becoming the most watched series this winter on Telecinco with the first installment.

Meanwhile, Peñafría in fiction and Valdelavilla in reality has become a place of pilgrimage for the followers of this comedy. More than 100 people visited Valdelavilla every weekend before the pandemic in search of this idyllic place and, now, in summer, tourists come every day to know, not only where the avatars of the characters in this comedy happen but also to enjoy the charm of the landscape, culture, gastronomy and the people of this Soria land.

Tours to explore the scenarios

Following in the wake of this success, Caja Rural de Soria, in collaboration with the Mancomunidad de Tierras Altas, has created the website www.valdelavilla.es and has launched several tours to show the places in the series that have made people laugh more than 3 million viewers during the first season and that visitors can schedule a getaway to a rural region of film. A place to get away from the noise and breathe the flavor of the rural and live in the first person in the settings of the series, from the house of the “Sheep”, the square that is the meeting point of the neighbors, the Well, the orchard from Laura, Calle de la Cuesta (the busiest in town), the meadow where Moncho and Ruth do yoga and without forgetting the props and decorations that are being used to record the series.

Tourists come across a town nestled deep in a small valley, with an authentic flavor and full of calm and tranquility. Its sturdy stone houses follow the canons of the popular architecture of this region of the Highlands with its double gates such as the mountain houses, its gabled roofs with handmade tiles, the interior of these houses with wooden beams and some Attic ceilings … All the houses belong to a Rural Complex and have been the place of work and overnight stay for almost the entire technical team of the series.

Valdelavilla is one of those towns where time stood still in the 60s and which has suffered strongly from the problem of depopulation. Rebuilt thanks to the efforts of the residents of Tierras Altas de Soria and with the help of Caja Rural de Soria, it became an idyllic place. It was a wedding venue, country resort, and the first English village of the Vaughan Academy. And today famous television set.

