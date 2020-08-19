‘Utopia’: Amazon Prime Video’s End of the World Series

Amazon Prime Video announced today that the long-awaited series Utopia It will premiere in October of this year. The eight-episode conspiracy thriller is written by bestselling author and award-winning screenwriter, Gillian Flynn (Lost, Open wounds (Sharp Objects)). After years of perfecting the ambitious project, Flynn delivers an artistically detailed series that urges viewers to expect the unexpected, to save humanity, but first … to find Jessica Hyde.

Although the comic the series centers on predicts the end of the world, Utopia is full of hidden meanings, shocking twists and radical evolutions for its dynamic characters, brought to life by a cast of emerging and seasoned talents. Utopia It will premiere next October on Amazon Prime Video Spain.



This content is imported from YouTube. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.

Threat to humanity

Utopia focuses on a group of comic book fans who meet online and bond over their obsession with a seemingly fictional comic called “Utopia.” Together, Ian (Dan Byrd), Becky (Ashleigh LaThrop), Samantha (Jessica Rothe), Wilson Wilson (Desmin Borges) and Grant (Javon “Wanna” Walton) unearth hidden meanings among the pages of Utopia that predict threats to humanity. . They realize that they are not just conspiracy facts, but very real dangers that are being revived right now in their world.

The high-stakes adventure brings the group face-to-face with the famous comic book main character, Jessica Hyde (Sasha Lane), who joins them on their mission to save the world while keeping its secrets. The series also stars John Cusack as Dr. Kevin Christie, Rainn Wilson as Dr. Michael Stearns, Farrah Mackenzie as Alice, Christopher Denham as Arby, and Cory Michael Smith as Thomas Christie.

This content is created and maintained by a third party, and imported onto this page to help users provide their email addresses. You may be able to find more information about this and similar content at piano.io

This commenting section is created and maintained by a third party, and imported onto this page. You may be able to find more information on their web site.