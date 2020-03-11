Updated (2): First Maltese man becomes 6th to test positive to Coronavirus, was in Italy on holiday



A Maltese particular person has examined optimistic for Coronavirus, the federal authorities talked about.

He’s the sixth particular person to have examined optimistic for Coronavirus in Malta, the first Maltese. The other 5 are a family of three – the dad and mother and a daughter – and a father and daughter, and all had been foreigners.

The particular person, a nicely being care worker at Mater Dei Hospital, was on trip throughout the northern part of Italy beforehand days, the federal authorities talked about. Like all totally different circumstances, this Coronavirus case was “imported” from Italy.

The particular person is in good scenario, the federal authorities talked about.

In a press briefing, Charmaine Gauci, nicely being superintendent, talked about the particular person is 55 years earlier. He travelled to Treviso on 1 March and returned on eight March. A day later, he started to actually really feel unwell and on 10 March he developed a fever.

He contacted the nicely being authorities and, after assessments had been carried out, he resulted to be optimistic to Coronavirus.

Since his return from Italy, he was in self-quarantine and didn’t go to work, obeying instructins given by the nicely being authorities, Gauci talked about.

She added that the particular person stayed away from totally different relations.

He didn’t go to work and contracted the virus from Italy, she emphasised. There isn’t any strategy that he could have contracted the sickness domestically.

Gauci talked about that the particular person’s son, who moreover travelled to Italy, moreover self-quarantined and didn’t go to highschool. He has developed no indicators, and together with the rest of the family is now in obligatory quarantine.

A second Maltese family might be being adopted by the nicely being authorities because of they’d been in northern Italy on the same time, nevertheless to this level none of them is experiencing any indicators.