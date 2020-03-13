Universal Studios Theme Park Closes Over Coronavirus & “Abundance Of Caution”

First it was Disneyland and now one other Southland theme park is placing up a “Closed” signal for the month of March due to the coronavirus.

“The well being and security of our workforce members and visitors is at all times our high precedence,” stated a spokesperson for Universal Studios Hollywood this afternoon. “Out of an abundance of warning and in response to the steerage offered by the California Division of Public Well being, Universal Studios Hollywood will quickly shut starting Saturday, March 14,” they added. “The theme park anticipates reopening on March 28 as we proceed to observe the scenario.”

No phrase if Universal Orlando within the Sunshine State shall be open or for a way for much longer. Right here within the very moist and chilly Metropolis of Angels, Universal CityWalk is not going to be closed, the Comcast-owned firm says.

The Universal and Disney theme parks’ name to shut up store for a spell come lower than a day after California Gov. Gavin Newsom closely really useful no gatherings of greater than 250 folks within the Golden State.

As Hollywood, sporting occasions and vital parts of America are locking up, the Metropolis of Los Angeles took issues even additional with a plan to primarily shut DTLA’s Metropolis Corridor from the general public and permit solely teams of 50 or much less folks to fulfill up in metropolis buildings and venues – not together with the vacationer wealthy LAX, proper now.