Ultra Miami Not Offering Refunds for 2020… Here’s What You Get Instead

Ultra Music Competition has been "postponed" till 2021 — however the music competition isn't providing full refunds.





Beneath, the Festive Owl shares an e mail laying out the a number of future occasion perks for hopeful Ultra attendees. Sadly, there’s no specific choice to be refunded, however organizers have labored onerous to offer an “extraordinary added worth package deal.”

Any 2020 ticket holder could redeem the next advantages:

One ticket to Ultra Music Competition 2021 or 2022

An additional hour at Ultra Miami 2021

One free ticket to an Ultra Worldwide or Resistance occasion (excluding Miami) in 2021

A reduction for 50% off as much as $250 in merchandise

Unique entry to $99.95 Premium GA personal sale to Ultra Miami 2021

Unique entry to purchase two extra GA passes at $249.95 for Ultra Miami 2021

Probability at 10 Ultra Golden Tickets that admit a +1

“ALL tickets bought will after all stay legitimate and will likely be honored at both the 2021 or 2022 Ultra Miami occasion, at your choice,” Ultra explains. “You could have 30 days to decide on which Ultra Miami occasion you wish to attend. Moreover, we’re additionally working to supply a digital on-line Ultra expertise as quickly as doable.”

Ultra ticket holders on Reddit are livid with the corporate, which has tried to promote patrons on much more objects as they’re nonetheless compelled to eat the price of present resort and flight bookings because of the cancellation. Others recommend that regardless that the choice for a refund isn’t explicitly said within the “Declare My Advantages” package deal, you may discover extra luck replying on to the e-mail or threatening a cost again.

Ideas? — @Ultra won’t offer any refund choices resulting from #coronavirus “postponement” as a substitute solely providing a number of future occasion choices. pic.twitter.com/YeBPNzvWDd — Festive Owl (@TheFestiveOwl) March 10, 2020

