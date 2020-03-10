TELEVISION

UK’s Royal Television Society Programme Awards To Be Held Behind Closed Doors Amid Coronavirus Concerns

March 10, 2020
2 Min Read

EXCLUSIVE: Britain’s prestigious Royal Television Society Programme Awards are to be held behind closed doorways subsequent week amid coronavirus considerations.

The awards, one of many pinnacles of the RTS calendar, are because of happen on March 17 at central London’s Grosvenor Home Lodge, which may host as much as 2,000 folks.

However as an alternative of packing the venue out, solely nominees and RTS representatives will likely be current, and the occasion will likely be live-streamed on-line. Fleabag, Chernobyl, The Circle, Love Island and RuPaul’s Drag Race UK are among the many reveals vying for prizes.

The slimmed-down awards come as there are actually 373 confirmed circumstances of coronavirus within the UK, with six deaths attributed to the illness. The demise toll worldwide is 4,000.

In a press release, RTS CEO Theresa Smart mentioned: “Whereas adapting as essential to the present scenario, we goal to proceed celebrating the previous 12 months of tv and excellence in our business in one of the best ways attainable – by honouring nominees and winners by means of a streamlined occasion.”

