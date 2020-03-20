UK Outfit Ugly Duckling Films Nabs Screen & Audio Rights To Danish Thriller Novel ‘The Midas Syndrome’ About Money Laundering Scandal

London-based manufacturing outfit Ugly Duckling Films has secured movie, TV and audio rights to the upcoming Danish thriller novel The Midas Syndrome, which is impressed by the actual European cash laundering scandal involving Danske Financial institution.

The story facilities on Mads Brodersen, who has lastly landed his dream job at Nordisk Financial institution in Denmark with all of the perks and fats cat trimmings. When he’s moved to the financial institution’s department in Estonia, the banker learns that his predecessor died beneath mysterious circumstances. He naively investigates the loss of life solely to find that there’s a far larger cover-up at giant, involving a number of nations and political forces.

The fictional novel, which is being arrange as a trilogy, is predicated on analysis by journalists Peer Kaee and Per Kuskner. It is going to be revealed later this month by HarperCollins Denmark and there are stated to be discussions with different HarperCollins publishers for different territories.

Associated Story San Francisco ‘Doodler’ Killer Topic Of Crime Collection From UK Outfit Ugly Duckling Films

“Throughout these surreal and tough occasions, we’re extra conscious than ever of the significance of storytelling”, stated Ugly Duckling Films’ producer and founder Lene Bausager. “Peer and Per’s painstaking and thorough analysis have enabled them to create a gripping, action-packed drama that takes an in depth have a look at the world of worldwide cash laundering – the gamers, the commentators, the victories and the spoils.

“Seeing the impression of the scandal by way of the eyes of Mads, an odd man, solely highlights how extraordinary the occasions have been. With the actual court docket case coming to trial later this yr in Denmark, it will likely be attention-grabbing to see what additional and stunning proof will come to gentle. I’m thrilled to be adapting this piece of Danish IP for the worldwide market.”

Ugly Duckling Films, which is represented by WME, is in post-production on Brit Record nominee Matt Chambers’ debut function The Bike Thief starring Alec Secareanu and Anamaria Marinca. Beta Cinema handles world gross sales. The agency can be creating The Doodler true crime podcast sequence with the San Francisco Chronicle and Pulitzer Prize-nominated journalist Kevin Fagan.