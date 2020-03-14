UK, Ireland Added To US Travel Restriction List, Effective Midnight On Monday

The UK and Ireland have joined 26 European nations whose international nationals are below a US journey ban. The measures have been introduced immediately at a White Home press briefing on the COVID-19 virus.

US residents in these nations can be allowed again within the US, however anybody else who’ve been within the restricted areas can’t enter the US for 30 days.

Flight schedules have been slashed within the wake of the restrictions, however the press convention promised that discussions are underway to offer reduction to the transporation and journey industries. .

President Donald Trump mentioned additional journey restrictions are potential, together with inside the USA.

Different nations could quickly comply with go well with. Guatemala has banned flights from the US and Canada, and Mexico is claimed to be considering closing the US border.

Guatemala beforehand banned flights from Europe, China, South Korea and North Korea.