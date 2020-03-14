TELEVISION

UK, Ireland Added To US Travel Restriction List, Effective Midnight On Monday

March 14, 2020
Add Comment
2 Min Read

The UK and Ireland have joined 26 European nations whose international nationals are below a US journey ban. The measures have been introduced immediately at a White Home press briefing on the COVID-19 virus.

US residents in these nations can be allowed again within the US, however anybody else who’ve been within the restricted areas can’t enter the US for 30 days.

Flight schedules have been slashed within the wake of the restrictions, however the press convention promised that discussions are underway to offer reduction to the transporation and journey industries.  .

President Donald Trump mentioned additional journey restrictions are potential, together with inside the USA.

Different nations could quickly comply with go well with. Guatemala has banned flights from the US and Canada, and Mexico is claimed to be considering closing the US border.

Guatemala beforehand banned flights from Europe, China, South Korea and North Korea.

 

About the author

View All Posts

James Ashley

James Ashley is a 2006 graduate of De La Salle University in Manila, Philippines. After working over a decade as an additional writer at USA News, he decided to start his own news publication. He mainly focuses on technology, sports articles and editorials. He likes to listen to music and play chess in his free time.

Email: [email protected]

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *