UK Cinemas & Theatres Ordered To Close Tonight Amid Coronavirus Battle

British cinemas and theatres have been advised they have to shut on Friday evening because the UK takes one other step nearer to lockdown following the outbreak of coronavirus.

Prime minister Boris Johnson introduced the measures at his day by day press convention, asking leisure venues to “shut tonight, as quickly as they fairly can, and never open tomorrow.” Cafes, pubs, bars, eating places and gymnasiums are topic to the identical order.

The transfer cements motion already taken by multiplex cinema chains. Odeon, Cineworld, Vue and Showcase have already closed their doorways within the UK, however some unbiased operators have remained open. Large theatre productions have additionally shutdown.

Johnson stated the scenario will likely be reviewed each month within the hope the measures could be relaxed. “I do know this goes in opposition to the freedom-loving instincts of the British individuals,” he stated. “We are going to get via this.”

Alongside the social order, the British authorities introduced an infinite “coronavirus job retention scheme,” below which it has assured to pay 80% of wages for people who find themselves not working.

“At this time I can announce that within the first time of our historical past, the federal government goes to step in and assist pay individuals’s wages,” stated chancellor Rishi Sunak. “Authorities grants will cowl 80% of the wage of retained employees as much as a complete of £2,500 a month — that’s simply above the median revenue.”

It’s not clear if the “job retention” measure will likely be prolonged to assist freelancers, which make up the spine of the TV and movie trade. The one a part of the scheme that gave the impression to be aimed toward those that are self-employed is deferring self-assessment tax funds till January 2021.

Commerce union Bectu tweeted: “The chancellor has simply introduced delay in tax funds which what [sic] we’ve been calling for all alongside, however nonetheless nothing to exchange freelancers’ revenue. We all know this isn’t adequate – we’ll maintain pushing for you throughout these determined occasions.”

There at the moment are 3,269 confirmed circumstances of coronavirus within the UK, whereas 177 individuals have died of the illness.