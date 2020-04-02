TELEVISION

Tyga Fight with Security, Pulls Out Gun at Floyd Mayweather’s B’day Party

April 2, 2020
Add Comment
1 Min Read

Michael Ray Stevenson aka Tyga bought into hassle at Floyd Mayweather’s birthday celebration after he bought into an altercation with a safety guard. Later the scenario escalated shortly when he tried to “attain for his safety guard’s gun.”

This isn’t the primary time Tyga has bought into hassle. In April of 2017, he was detained by LAPD officers after leaving Hollywood’s Avenue nightclub.

The previous skilled boxer was celebrating his 42nd birthday at the Sundown Room in Hollywood when this incident occurred. The altercation was solely verbal at first. He was arguing about letting another person go to a non-public space of the get together. And there he escalated the scenario, as he requested his safety to “give me the gun.” After which he allegedly tried to take his gun. This prompted the membership’s safety to throw Tyga out of the get together.

 

About the author

View All Posts

James Ashley

James Ashley is a 2006 graduate of De La Salle University in Manila, Philippines. After working over a decade as an additional writer at USA News, he decided to start his own news publication. He mainly focuses on technology, sports articles and editorials. He likes to listen to music and play chess in his free time.

Email: [email protected]

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Contact Us

If you’d like to send us some feedback, would like to advertise with us at TheBulletinTime
 or Press Release, just send an email to thebulletintime @ gmail.com
. And, we will get back to you shortly.