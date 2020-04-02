Tyga Fight with Security, Pulls Out Gun at Floyd Mayweather’s B’day Party

Michael Ray Stevenson aka Tyga bought into hassle at Floyd Mayweather’s birthday celebration after he bought into an altercation with a safety guard. Later the scenario escalated shortly when he tried to “attain for his safety guard’s gun.”

This isn’t the primary time Tyga has bought into hassle. In April of 2017, he was detained by LAPD officers after leaving Hollywood’s Avenue nightclub.

The previous skilled boxer was celebrating his 42nd birthday at the Sundown Room in Hollywood when this incident occurred. The altercation was solely verbal at first. He was arguing about letting another person go to a non-public space of the get together. And there he escalated the scenario, as he requested his safety to “give me the gun.” After which he allegedly tried to take his gun. This prompted the membership’s safety to throw Tyga out of the get together.