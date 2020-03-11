Two teens arrested in Castro Valley BART robbery – Crime News

CASTRO VALLEY — Two boys, ages 14 and 15, have been arrested as suspects in a theft Tuesday night time time on the Castro Valley BART Station, authorities talked about Wednesday.

The theft follows an armed carjacking at a Hayward BART station and a cellphone theft at an Oakland BART station that every occurred Saturday and anxious juvenile suspects.

The Castro Valley Station theft occurred inside the station automobile parking space about 8:22 p.m. Tuesday when a 25-year earlier Castro Valley woman had her iPhone forcibly taken from her, authorities talked about. The woman was not injury.

One in all many suspects was arrested on the station and the alternative inside the surrounding neighborhood. The iPhone was recovered.

The youths have been booked at juvenile hall for theft and resisting arrest. Authorities didn’t launch the place they keep.

On Saturday, six juveniles ranging in age from 13 to 16 have been arrested by BART police as suspects in a Hayward station armed carjacking and an Oakland station theft of a cellphone, authorities talked about. Three suspects have been involved in each of the two incidents, which police talked about weren’t related.

The carjacking occurred about 7:33 p.m. Saturday on the Hayward Station the place a 31-year-old man was robbed at gunpoint of his 2018 Honda Accord, authorities talked about. Two 16-year-old boys and a 16-year-old woman have been arrested later Saturday in Antioch after they’ve been stopped inside the vehicle.

One in all many boys was booked at juvenile hall and the alternative two have been cited and launched to their dad and mother.

The cellphone theft occurred about 4:55 p.m. Saturday on a put together headed to the West Oakland Station. A 32-year-old woman was threatened by the suspects sooner than he phone was taken from her. She was not injury.

Thee ladies 13 to 15 have been later detained by BART police and the phone recovered.

One in all many ladies was taken to the Alameda County Teenager Defending Firms Analysis Center and the alternative two have been cited and launched to their dad and mother, authorities talked about. Authorities didn’t say the place they lived.