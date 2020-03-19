Two Members Of Congress Test Positive For Coronavirus

Rep. Mario Diaz-Balart (R-FL) and Rep. Ben McAdams (D-UT) stated on Wednesday that they every examined constructive for the coronavirus, making them the primary members of Congress to contract the virus.

“I need everybody to know that I’m feeling significantly better,” Diaz Balart stated in an announcement. ” Nonetheless, it’s important that everybody take this extraordinarily severely and comply with CDC pointers in an effort to keep away from getting sick and mitigate the unfold of this virus. We should proceed to work collectively to emerge stronger as a rustic throughout these attempting occasions.”

Diaz-Balart stated that after votes final Friday, he determined to self-quarantine in Washington and never return to his South Florida house as a result of his spouse Tia, has pre-existing situations that put her at excessive threat. In accordance with his workplace, he developed signs of the virus, together with a fever and a headache, and was lately notified of his check outcomes. He has been working from his Washington, D.C. condominium.

Shortly after his announcement, McAdams introduced that he examined constructive for the virus.

“On Saturday night, after coming back from Washington, D.C., I developed delicate cold-like signs,” McAdams stated in an announcement. “In session with my physician on Sunday, I instantly remoted myself in my house. I’ve been conducting all conferences by phone. My signs obtained worse and I developed a fever, a dry cough and labored respiration and I remained self-quarantined.”

He stated that on Tuesday, he obtained examined for the virus and realized that he examined constructive on Wednesday.

“I’m doing my half as all Individuals are doing to include the unfold of the virus and mitigate the coronavirus outbreak,” he stated. “I urge Utahns to take this severely and comply with the well being suggestions we’re getting from the CDC and different well being specialists in order that we will get well from this public well being risk.”

The Capitol doctor stated that his workplace “has taken acceptable actions to determine any people who require further monitoring for durations of quarantine.”

Plenty of members of Congress have self-quarantined in current weeks, significantly after an attendee on the current Conservative Political Motion Convention examined constructive for the virus.

The Capitol has been closed to guests, and members of the media have been suggested to maintain a distance from lawmakers as they conduct interviews. Senate Majority Chief Mitch McConnell (R-KY) additionally prolonged voting time for a coronavirus aid bundle so members might enter and exit the chamber and never congregate.