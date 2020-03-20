Two Los Angeles Lakers Players Positive For COVID-19, In Quarantine And Asymptomatic

Two unidentified gamers from the Los Angeles Lakers have examined constructive for the coronavirus, however each stay asymptomatic and in quarantine.

NBA.com reviews that the gamers have been examined after it was revealed that 4 Brooklyn Nets gamers had examined constructive for COVID-19. Lakers gamers have been uncovered to them on March 10 throughout their sport. ” Our group physicians and public well being officers really helpful coronavirus testing for the gamers,” stated a group assertion.

The gamers are beneath the care of the group doctor. All gamers and members of the Lakers employees are being requested to proceed to look at self-quarantine and shelter at dwelling tips, carefully monitor their well being, seek the advice of with their private physicians and keep fixed communication with the group, the assertion stated.

“The well being and well-being of our gamers, our group, our followers, and all these doubtlessly impacted by this case is paramount. As all the time, we admire the help of our followers, household and pals, and need everybody affected by this virus a speedy restoration.”

The Lakers revelation comes after the NBA shut down league video games following disclosure that Utah Jazz middle Rudy Gobert contracted the virus. It was later revealed that teammate Donovan Mitchell additionally had it, as did the 4 Brooklyn gamers, together with presently sidelined famous person Kevin Durant.

The NBA has drawn some warmth from observers who complained that celebrities and well-known athletes appear to have no downside acquiring exams, whereas common residents can’t.

The Lakers had the highest report within the NBA on the time their season was interrupted. The season off-the-court has been powerful, marked by the loss of life of retired famous person Kobe Bryant.