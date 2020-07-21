‘Twelve Merciless Men’, with Henry Fonda, in ‘Classic Movie Days’

A jury has to decide the innocence or guilt of the alleged perpetrator of a murder. A young Latin American man is accused of having killed his father and everything points to his guilt. The jury, made up of twelve men, agrees to vote for the guilt of the accused, but only one of its members, number 8, is convinced of his innocence and wants to review the process in detail, since if the boy is declared culprit will be driven to the electric chair.

From the American hit to the Spanish remake

After directing episodes for different television series, Sidney Lumet rose to fame as a filmmaker with Twelve merciless men. The feature film, starring Henry Fonda, It was a great success of the time and accumulated awards and nominations for awards in different competitions. In addition to conquering the Golden Bear at the Berlin International Festival, was nominated for three Oscars, four Golden Globes and two BAFTAs.

The success of Twelve merciless men He also had a Spanish accent, with a remake produced by TVE, for Study 1, which was written and directed by Gustavo Pérez Puig. Actors as well known as Manuel Alexandre, Sancho Gracia, Jesús Puente or José Bódalo they were part of the cast of this film for television.

12 Angry Men. EE.UU., 1957. Drama. 95 min. Dir.: Sidney Lumet. Int.: Henry Fonda, Lee J. Cobb, Jack Warden, E.G. Marshall, Martin Balsam, Ed Begley, John Fiedler, Robert Webber.

