Tulsi Gabbard Drops Out Of Presidential Race, Throws Support To Joe Biden

March 19, 2020
Tulsi Gabbard ended her longshot presidential bid on Thursday and threw her assist to Joe Biden.

“Though I’ll not agree with the vp on each subject, I do know that he has an excellent coronary heart and is motivated by his love for our nation and the American folks,” Gabbard mentioned in a video message to supporters.

Her departure from the race leaves Biden and Bernie Sanders as the one main candidates for the Democratic nomination. After Biden’s string of victories on Tuesday, he has a lead of about 300 delegates, in keeping with community estimates.

Sanders has not mentioned whether or not he plans to remain within the race, however his marketing campaign supervisor advised supporters on Wednesday that he’s going to “assess the trail ahead.” His marketing campaign has suspended Fb adverts and is requesting donatations to these in want.

Gabbard remained within the presidential race regardless of her disappearance from the talk stage in December and after trailing far behind in caucuses and primaries to date.

Sanders despatched a message to supporters on Thursday outlining a plan to handle the coronavirus disaster. It features a plan to present each American a $2,000 direct money fee each month throughout the disaster and for gig financial system employees to obtain unemployment cash.

James Ashley

James Ashley is a 2006 graduate of De La Salle University in Manila, Philippines. After working over a decade as an additional writer at USA News, he decided to start his own news publication. He mainly focuses on technology, sports articles and editorials. He likes to listen to music and play chess in his free time.

Email: [email protected]

