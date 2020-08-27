‘Trust no one’, Nicole Kidman’s struggle to remember

Christine Lucas (Nicole Kidman) is a 47-year-old writer who, as a result of an accident suffered when she was 25, is unable to recall the past and retain the most recent memories. Every day, when she wakes up, she thinks that she is single and that she still has big decisions to make, but, like every day, she discovers that she lives with her husband (Colin firth) and that the most important life decisions have already been made.

Trust nobody is based on the novel of the same title written by S.J. Watson, published in 2011, which inspired Rowan Joffe to write the script for a film that, later, he would also direct.

This content is imported from YouTube. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.

The reunion of Nicole Kidman and Colin Firth

Nicole Kidman and Colin Firth lead the cast of this feature film, where both met again on the same project after working together for the first time in A long trip (2013). It would not be the last, since after Trust nobody, the Hampshire actor and the Hawaiian actress repeated their experience together under the direction of Michael Grandage, in The book publisher (2016).

Before I Go to Sleep. G.B., 2014. Intrigue. 92 min. Dir .: Rowan Joffe. Int .: Nicole Kidman, Colin Firth, Mark Strong, Anne-Marie Duff, Dean-Charles Chapman, Jing Lusi, Adam Levy, Llewella Gideon.

This content is created and maintained by a third party, and imported onto this page to help users provide their email addresses. You may be able to find more information about this and similar content at piano.io