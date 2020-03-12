Trump halts travel from Europe to US, excluding UK, for 30 days

Starting this Friday, President Trump has decreed all travel from Europe to the US halted for 30 days.





“To maintain new instances from coming into our shores, we might be suspending all travel from Europe to the US for the subsequent 30 days,” Mr Trump stated.

“The brand new guidelines will go into impact Friday at midnight,” he added.

The UK is excluded within the new travel restrictions.

A really giant portion of touring DJs are of European origin, and even those that make the additional effort of touring by means of the UK to make it to the US may suppose twice earlier than doing so if there’s an opportunity they could be quarantined within the nation or a present they’ve booked may nonetheless cancel.

Picture by way of Gage Skidmore