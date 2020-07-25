‘Triple 9’, con Casey Affleck, Kate Winslet y Woody Harrelson

Triple 9 is a police code that means immediate help, a fallen agent. A group of criminals and corrupt Atlanta policemen plan to trigger this alert, executing a rookie agent, in order to divert the full attention of much of the police force to the other side of the city, while the place where they are perpetrating a large robbery is partially unprotected.

A good team of movie stars

Triple 9 It is the last film, to date, that has led to the big screen John Hillcoat as director. This action thriller had a cast of big stars, led by Casey Affleck, who for the first time coincided in the same job with Kate Winslet and for the second time he did it with Woody Harrelson, after rolling together The law of the strongest (2013).

Two other names especially stand out in the cast, both with minor interpretations in the plot. The first one is Aaron Paul, known worldwide for the role of Jesse Pinkman in the hit television series Breaking Bad. On the other hand there is the one of Gal Gadot, which, in the same year that it was released Triple 9debuted in the superhero universe of DC Comics like Wonder Woman in the movie Batman v. Superman: Dawn of Justice (2016).

Triple 9. EE.UU., 2016. Thriller. 115 min. Dir.: John Hillcoat. Int.: Casey Affleck, Chiwetel Ejiofor, Kate Winslet, Anthony Mackie, Aaron Paul, Norman Reedus, Woody Harrelson, Gal Gadot.

