‘Treasures on TV’: Mercedes Mila’s ‘Good Night’

RTVE bet on your Documentary background, a treasure trove of the history of Spain and the collective memory, to recover its most emblematic moments. Treasures from TV offers in The 2 all the essence of the programs that opened the way to television, with the necessary rest to appreciate it. A space of RTVE’s own production, directed by Pedro Santos.

Treasures from TV rescues, in its entirety, the great moments of spaces that have been pioneers or referents of the different television genres. Large fragments with an innovative graphic line that will respect the images in their entirety and will provide complementary information about the programs and their protagonists.

Great moments with great characters

Treasures from TV remember this week Good night, the space that interviewed well-known characters within a political and social background. Musical numbers were added to the interviews.

RTVE

On October 21, 1982, Mercedes Milá faced her greatest professional challenge from Sant Cugat, which would definitely consecrate her as presenter. The journalist took the lead Good night, a space in prime time and live for La 1. The first program was presented with the journalist Miquel Fortuny; then he faced it alone.

During its two years of broadcast, Good night It left great moments that are already part of the history of television. Treasures from TV collects the best known, such as when the writer Camilo José Cela asked for a basin to try to demonstrate certain skills, or interview the footballer Quini talking about his kidnapping.

It will also recall the interviews with the Lieutenant General Gutiérrez Mellado about 23F; to Montserrat Caballé commenting on an alleged veto by Plácido Domingo for his physique; to Iñaki Gabilondo detailing his most complicated days in front of TVE; to Jacques Cousteau warning about spills into the sea; wave Joint interview with Tierno Galván and Pasqual Maragall about the relationship between Madrid and Barcelona when they were both mayors.

