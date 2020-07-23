‘Treasures from TV’ ends season with ‘The Golden Age’

Treasures from TV the season ends with The Golden Age. Directed and presented by Paloma Chamorro from 1983 to 1985, was one of the musical programs that marked the history of television in Spain and one of the most emblematic of TVE.

A program that brought together many of the pillars of The 2: diffusion of culture, creativity, promotion of new artistic trends and emerging values ​​and the most important of all, freedom of expression.

The Golden Age channeled all the efforts of a youth who found different artistic channels to express their transgression and nonconformity in a time of change.

This content is imported from Twitter. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.

The music of the ‘Movida’, also on television

By The Golden Age they paraded live the most illustrious representatives of the call ‘Movida’ how Radio Futura, Kaka de Luxe, La Mode, Loquillo, Caligari Cabinet, Bernardo Bonezzi, Almodóvar and McNamara or Permanent Paralysis. Also, the current that came from Galicia embodied in Low Blows or Total Loss.

In the international music section, The Golden Age spanned a wide range of trends: from punk to new wave. The greats of the time acted on his stage, such as The Lords of the New Chuch, Echo & the Bunnymen, Culture Club, The Smiths o Lou Reed.

RTVE

Comic book, painting, and theater also had a permanently open window in The Golden Age. Dove Chamorro He invited La Fura dels Baus, Nazario, Ceesepe, El Hortelano, Mariscal, Tanino Liberatore or Miquel Barceló, among others.

RTVE He has once again opted for his Documentary Fund, a treasure of the history of Spain and the collective memory, to recover his most emblematic moments. Treasures from TV has offered in The 2 all the essence of the programs that opened the way for television. A space of own production of RTVE, directed by Pedro Santos.

RTVE

This content is created and maintained by a third party, and imported onto this page to help users provide their email addresses. You may be able to find more information about this and similar content at piano.io

This commenting section is created and maintained by a third party, and imported onto this page. You may be able to find more information on their web site.