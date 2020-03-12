Trains cancelled after flooding on track between Newport and Cardiff

Trains have been cancelled after flooding on the South Wales mainline.

Good Western Railway confirmed the highway between Newport and Cardiff Central closed at about 8.45pm on Wednesday.

A spokesman talked about the observe is flooded throughout the Rhymney River and the operator is prepared for the water stage to lower.

The Rhymney River intercedes with the South Wales mainline between Rumney and Tremorfa in Cardiff.

A number of corporations have been cancelled, delayed, or revised.

This incorporates corporations to Ebbw Vale Metropolis, Good Western Railway talked about.

One commuter talked about her apply from London stopped for a interval between Newport and Cardiff sooner than being pressured to return to Newport.

A GWR spokesman talked about: “The highway is presently closed as a result of flooding we’re engaged on alternate choices presently.

“It’s Rhymney River inflicting the issue, as points stand we’re prepared for the water stage to lower.”