Tragedy looms over Netflix’s ‘Audrie and Daisy’ with Daisy Coleman’s suicide

Audrie and Daisy is a documentary by Netflix that leaves no one indifferent to take a look at it. It recounts the traumatic experiences of real teenagers who were raped while in high school. For Daisy Coleman, one of the testimonies, this experience had been too traumatic and this week she took her own life at 23 years old.

His mother reported the death on social media. “He never recovered from what those guys did to him and this is not fair. My girl is gone “, explained desolate on Facebook. It refers to the crime reported in the documentary by Bonni Cohen and Jon Shenk. Daisy Coleman was raped in 2012 at the age of 14 while attending a party and her attacker was never convicted. In addition, the girl suffered harassment both in high school and on social networks.















After carrying with herself the trauma and depression due to the events that occurred, she finally took her own life. It’s not the only one. The other girl who gives the documentary its title, Audrie Pott, had already committed suicide in 2012 at the age of 15. Ten days before, she had been raped by three 16-year-old boys whom she knew, who also leaked nude photos of her on social media.

If the marriage of Bonni Cohen and Jon Shenk decided to tell these stories, it was because they were greatly shocked to see sexual abuse in adolescence and the role that social networks played in discriminating even more against the victim. In the documentary they showed the hostility with which they were received in the communities of Daisy and Audrie, in addition to verifying that the victims were held responsible for their own violations.







