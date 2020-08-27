‘Toy Boy’: These are the strippers who will return in the confirmed second season

It was said that there could be a second season of Toy Boy. Perhaps it did not make much sense to think in the same way as the first, which disappointed in the primetime of Antena 3, but there were sufficient reasons to produce a second after its successful passage through Netflix. AND what was a rumor has finally received a confirmation and, in addition, the identities of five strippers who will return have been revealed for the new batch of episodes.

This leak took place at the Cinefan Festival in Úbeda, as FórmulaTV reports. Director Javier Quintas, responsible for six of the thirteen episodes of the first season, explained that the new episodes would be a reality. As had already been published, it will be a collaboration between Atresmedia, Netflix and the production company Plano a Plano (

Missing, Valeria).





















Atresmedia, which dismissed the first season on Antena 3 with 1.1 million viewers in the linear show, will keep the rights to exploit the episodes on Atresplayer Premium, its content platform. Instead, Netflix will distribute the episodes in the other markets after being a success in multiple markets and placing Jesús Mosquera as an international face.

And will Jesús Mosquera return? Well, it seems that yes. Quintas explained that he would return together with Carlos Scholz, Carlo Constanzia Jr, Raudel Raúl Martiato and José de la Torre. It should be remembered that the series started with Hugo (Mosquera), who was released from prison for the reopening of his trial. He was convicted of having murdered an important businessman in Marbella who had been found calcined in his boat, although he did not remember anything.




























