‘Toy boy’: Netflix and Atresmedia already working on their second season

The series went almost unnoticed by Antena 3 but exploded on Netflix. In its first two weeks on the platform, it became one of the most viewed fictions on the platform, reaching number one in countries such as the United States, Brazil, Argentina, India or Mexico. The phenomenon, similar to the one that lived The paper house, gave wings to his fans to think about a second part of the production starring Jesús Mosquera, María Pedraza or Cristina Castaño, among others, something that one of its creators would have confirmed.

César Benítez, president and producer of Plano a plano and one of the creators of the series, has assured in an interview with Produ that Atresmedia and Netflix are already developing Toy boy 2. The producer has assured that he is “working on the pre-production of the second season of Valeria (Netflix), in the development of Toy boy 2 (Atresmedia-Netflix); and continue with the recordings of the series Serve and protect (TVE) “.

In this way, fans of the series could know what the future holds for Hugo (Jesús Mosquera) after proving his innocence in the murder of the husband of Macarena Medina (Cristina Castaño). Of course, on the way she has lost many things, including her great love,. Triana (María Pedraza), who could have died in the explosion that destroyed the Inferno at the end of the first season. In the second season, the stripper would have a lot of work ahead of him to find out who was behind the attack.

The holidays of its protagonists

While confirming whether the cameras turn back on, the actors enjoy their vacation. The former footballer who stars in the series takes advantage to get muscle in the sun …

… María Pedraza burns the nets more than in the ‘inferno’ with her posing in a bikini …

… And Cristina Castaño makes us very long teeth from her Greek paradise.

Of course, there are those who not only can not take a dip but have to wear a long-sleeved suit. It is the case of José de la Torre (Iván in the series), who has joined the cast of Love is forever to play Ricardo Candela, Roque, the new hotel reception manager The star.

