Tom Hanks, Wife Test Positive for Coronavirus

Actor Tom Hanks and his spouse, Rita Wilson, stated they’ve examined constructive for the COVID-19 coronavirus, changing into the highest-profile celebrities to contract the mysterious new virus.

In a press release on Wednesday night time, the 63-year-old actor stated: “Hey, people. Rita and I are down right here in Australia. We felt a bit drained, like we had colds, and a few physique aches. Rita had some chills that got here and went. Slight fevers too. To play issues proper, as is required on this planet proper now, we had been examined for the Coronavirus, and had been discovered to be constructive.”

He added: “Nicely, now. What to do subsequent? The Medical Officers have protocols that should be adopted. We Hanks’ shall be examined, noticed, and remoted for so long as public well being and security requires. Not far more to it than a one-day-at-a-time strategy, no? We’ll maintain the world posted and up to date. Care for yourselves!”

Hanks and his spouse had been in Australia whereas he works on a brand new movie.

Warner Bros. additionally issued a press release to information retailers on the Academy Award-winner’s analysis.

“We have now been made conscious that an organization member from our Elvis function movie, which is at the moment in pre-production in The Gold Coast, Australia, has examined constructive for COVID-19 (coronavirus),” stated the assertion.

“We’re working carefully with the suitable Australian well being companies to determine and get in touch with anybody who could have are available direct contact with the person. The well being and security of our firm members is all the time our prime precedence, and we’re taking precautions to guard everybody who works on our productions world wide.”

Australia has about 128 confirmed circumstances, whereas the US has 1,220, based on knowledge from Johns Hopkins College. The virus is believed to have emerged from mainland China in late 2019 earlier than spreading to greater than 100 different international locations.

The World Well being Group (WHO) declared the virus a world pandemic earlier within the day.

Signs embody a cough, fever, respiratory issues, and shortness of breath. It may possibly in the end result in pneumonia.