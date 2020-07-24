Tom Hanks, to the conquest of Julia Roberts in ‘Larry Crowne, it’s never too late’

Larry Crowne (Tom Hanks) is a man in his 50s whose quiet life takes a turn when he is unexpectedly fired from his job. Instead of falling apart, he sees it as an opportunity to take a new direction, and he signs up for career counseling classes to get another job; there he falls in love with his teacher, Mercedes Tainot (Julia Roberts), a woman tired of everything, who has lost the passion both for teaching and for her marriage.

Tom Hanks, director, protagonist and screenwriter

Fifteen years after release The Wonders (1996), Tom Hanks returned to direct a feature film putting himself in front of Larry Crowne, it’s never too late. In addition to directing, he wrote the script for this romantic comedy, along with Nia Vardalos, and also led the cast.

The other great protagonist of Larry Crowne, it’s never too late was Julia Roberts, who reunited with Tom Hanks on the big screen just four years after their first feature film together. In 2007, under the direction of Mike Nichols, both they played the leading roles of Charlie Wilson’s War.

Larry Crowne. EE.UU., 2011. Romance. 98 min. Dir.: Tom Hanks. Int.: Tom Hanks, Julia Roberts, Bryan Cranston, Nia Vardalos, Pam Grier, Jon Seda, Cedric the Entertainer, Tom Budge, Holmes Osborne.

